Russell Brand marries Laura Gallacher in a private ceremony

Actor-comedian Russell Brand has tied the knot with his fiancee Laura Gallacher in an intimate ceremony at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the bride wore a white dress with a long slit, while the groom donned a three-piece suit. The guests included Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher, radio presenter Jonathan Ross, and Sky Sports presenter Kirsty who is also the bride’s sister, reported Ace Showbiz.

After the intimate service at the church, the newlyweds boarded a New Orleans style paddle steamer along with the guests to an Indian-themed reception.

Russell spent £2,300 to hire a New Orleans paddle steamer to transport the wedding party to an India-themed reception where staff wore saris, a Dailymail report claimed.

“They wanted a very small, personal affair, with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour,” a source said.

Russell and Laura, a lifestyle blogger, have dated on and off since 2007. The couple started to get serious in 2015. Mabel, their first child, was born in November 2016.

Russell was previously married to pop star singer Katy Perry. They got engaged in India and married in a Hindu ceremony in the country. He dumped her via a text message after a year of marriage. They have no child together.

