Barack Obama made history when he became the first African American president of the United States. He was the country’s 44th president and served two terms, from 2009 to 2017.

Obama studied law at the Harvard Law School and became a civil rights attorney after he graduated. He taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School, before becoming a senator.

Obama brokered a nuclear deal with Iran, announced the end of US military involvement in Iraq and increased troops in Afghanistan. He was also the architect of Obamacare, the name given to an affordable healthcare bill. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2009 for his efforts “to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation”.