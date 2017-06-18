 Two India vs Pakistan matches, Kidambi Srikanth’s final: It’s a super Sunday! | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
ICC champions trophy

Two India vs Pakistan matches, Kidambi Srikanth’s final: It’s a super Sunday!

It promises to be an exciting Sunday ahead for Indian sports fans, with the Indian cricket team, the Indian men’s hockey team and badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth involved in the ICC Champions Trophy final, Hockey World League and Indonesia Super Series Premier final, respectively

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 18, 2017 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Champions Trophy 2017
India will take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, while another India vs Pakistan match will take place in the Hockey World League semi-final round. Kidambi Srikanth will take on Sakai Kazumasa in the Indonesia SSP final.(Getty Images)

Indian sports fans have to lot to look forward to on what promises to an action-filled Sunday, as three major sports events involving India are lined up throughout the day.

First up in action will be Kidambi Srikanth, who had knocked out world no. 1 Son Wan-Ho in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier on Saturday. He will face Japan’s Sakai Kazumasa in Sunday’s title clash.

The ICC Champions Trophy final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will then commence shortly after, with the match set to be eagerly followed by millions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent.

However, it won’t be the only India vs Pakistan sporting encounter taking place in England.

The Indian men’s hockey team will be squaring off against their Pakistani counterparts in London in a Hockey World League (HWL) semi-final round match, with the Indian side having already qualified for the quarter-finals of the event.

Kidambi Srikanth and the two Indian teams will all go in as favourites to win the three big events, but it remains to be seen how successful a Sunday it turns out to be for India in sports.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Sakai Kazumasa: 2.10 pm IST on Star Sports 2 & HD2.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy: 3 pm IST on Star Sports 1, HD1, Hindi 1, Hindi HD1 & Tamil.

India vs Pakistan, Hockey World League: 6.30 pm IST on Star Sports 2 & HD2.

