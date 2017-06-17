CBI takes over case of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s murder in Lucknow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a criminal case into the death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari whose body was found on May 17 outside a State guest house in Lucknow.

Thirty-six year old Tiwari was a native of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, and was posted as the commissioner of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department in Bengaluru. He was in Lucknow for a few days to attend a training for IAS officers.

The family lodged a case with the local police which registered an FIR against unknown people under the provisions for murder. The FIR was taken over by CBI on Friday.

According to the FIR, Tiwari's brother Mayank suspected foul play. In his statement to local police, Mayank said that Anurag confided in him about exposing a scam in Karnataka and was under immense pressure to sign certain documents against his will. Mayank also told police that Anurag had once spoken about a threat to his life.

Earlier this month, Tewari's family met with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked for a CBI investigation.