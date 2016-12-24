Class 1 boy dies in Telangana school after falling into hot sambar vessel

A 5-year-old boy studying at the Government Primary School in Nalgonda district of Telangana died after falling in a vessel of hot sambar that was being prepared for mid-day meal, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Iduluru village on Friday afternoon. The Class 1 boy was standing in the queue along with other students when someone pushed him from behind and he fell into the hot sambar vessel, police said.

“The boy, who suffered 70% burns was initially taken to a government hospital in Nalgonda and later shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight,” Nakrekal police station circle inspector A Vishwaprasad told PTI over phone.

Following a complaint by the grandfather of the deceased boy, a case of negligence was filed against three women cooks with Katangoor police station, the inspector said.

The district collector visited the village and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, a government job and a house site to the family members of the deceased boy, police official said, adding the headmaster of the school was suspended and probe is on.