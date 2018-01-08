Haryana: Postgraduates among 15,000 vying for 8 posts of peon in Jind court

Blame it on the increasing unemployment or the craze for sarkari naukri (government job), as many as 14,836 candidates have applied for eight posts of peons at Jind district court. The candidates include graduates, postgraduates and those pursuing doctoral degrees, even as the educational qualification required for the job is just Class-10 passing certificate.

The Jind district and sessions court had invited applications for eight posts of peons and one post of process server in August 2017. The scheduled interviews for the selection were to be conducted between September 24 and 27 as per alphabetical order. However, due to a massive number of applications—14,836 for 8 posts of peons and 3,662 for one post of process server— the authorities found it impossible to hold the interviews as per schedule.

On the positive side, people stuck in court dates may soon be able to discuss technology, history, business and philosophy with the peons!

The interviews are now being conducted over a period of a month, between January 4 and February 2, wherein 750 candidates are being called everyday for the selection process. The candidates said they were being asked about their family background, qualification and whether they have a criminal case against them in the interview.

“I hold an MA degree and am presently pursuing MPhil. I’m in urgent need of this job to support my family. A government job is a safe bet for a tension-free life, so I don’t mind being a peon,” said Aashish Kumar, who had appeared for interview on Saturday.

While five jobs are for general category candidates, one seat each is reserved for a scheduled caste, backward caste and ex-serviceman candidate.

The starting pay scale of the job is quiet decent at Rs 16,900, plus other usual allowances admissible to Haryana government employees. A large number of candidates from neighbouring Punjab have also applied, since the post requires knowledge in Punjabi.

In absolute sense, 1,850 candidates are competing for one post. But on the positive side, people stuck in court dates may soon be able to discuss technology, history, business and philosophy with the peons!