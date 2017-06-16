Hyd cop, who was found dead, tried to sexually assault woman who later hanged herself

Police sub-inspector Prabhakar Reddy, suspected to have shot himself dead on Wednesday, had tried to sexually assault a beautician hours before she allegedly killed herself a day earlier, police said on Friday.

Hyderabad police made the claim saying it was revealed in the ongoing probe into the suicide.

Prabhakar, 32, posted at Kuknoorpally police station, was found lying dead on a chair in his official residence.

Police suspects the SI might have killed himself after learning about the woman’s death as he was apparently scared of the “consequences.”

Two men, including the owner of a studio where the woman worked, and his acquaintance, were arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide.

The duo were identified as B Sravan Kumar and V Rajeev Kumar, the studio owner.

As per the preliminary probe conducted by the Hyderabad police, the 29-year-old married woman was having an affair with Rajeev. Rajeev was in a relationship with another woman, who got whiff of the affair and was angry.

According to police, Sravan had tried to broker peace by taking Rajeev and the two women to Prabhakar “to resolve the matter”.

“The woman worked at Rajeev’s studio and they allegedly had an affair. However, he was into a relationship with another woman, who worked as an HR Manager in a software firm here. The trouble began after the HR manager learnt about the affair between Rajeev and the beautician, and she threatened the beautician to stay away from Rajeev. The trio also went to Banjara Hills Police station over the matter on May 30,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy said.

Assuring them of resolving the matter, Sravan, who is known to Rajeev and the beautician, took them to Prabhakar at his residence in Siddipet on the night of June 12.

“All of them consumed liquor and the SI allegedly made sexual advances towards her (beautician) although she objected to it. Meanwhile, Sravan and Rajeev intervened and took her back in a car to Hyderabad,” Reddy said.

The woman, who broke into tears while on their way to Hyderabad, quarrelled with them even as Rajeev punched her in the face and abdomen. After reaching Rajeev’s house-cum-studio, the woman locked herself in the room, Reddy said.

“Rajeev called her up, but after getting no response he broke open the door only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf. He informed the police about the incident,” Reddy said.

During the course of investigation, doctors who conducted her postmortem opined that the death occurred due to hanging. It was further revealed that Sravan, Rajeev and the woman had met Prabhakar, he said.

After probing the links, police found that Prabhakar had allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman.

Based on the evidence collected and the post-mortem examination report, the section in the case was altered to 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

“The investigation done so far and prima facie evidence disclosed that the woman had felt humiliated and insulted by the acts of Sravan, Rajeev, who had taken her to Prabhakar, who, in turn, had made sexual advances towards her and their acts drove her to suicide,” the top cop said.

The Hyderabad police chief said further investigation is on and the woman’s vaginal swabs and viscera were sent to the forensic lab and based on the report and evidence further action will be taken.