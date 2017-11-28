Ivanka Trump to Narendra Modi: From tea seller to Indian PM, you’ve proved change is possible

India has lifted more than 130 million people out of poverty by promoting entrepreneurship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and advisor to the US president, said in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing a business summit, she also congratulated Modi for “extraordinary” achievements, touching upon the Indian leader’s humble beginnings as a tea seller .

“What you are achieving here is truly extraordinary. From...selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible,” said the 36-year-old daughter of Donald Trump.

“It’s incredible to visit this ancient city (Hyderabad) brimming with transformative technology,” she said at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which was conceived by former US president Barack Obama.

“I am proud to see that for the first time a majority of 1500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event.”

In his speech, Modi highlighted the summit’s stress on women entrepreneurs.

“What makes this edition of GES stand out is ‘women first, prosperity for all’. In Indian mythology, women is an incarnation of Shakti -- the goddess of power. We believe women’s empowerment is vital to our development,” Modi said.

The organisers of the summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs and investors from 150 countries, had been overwhelmed with thousands of applications, officials said.

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, met PM Modi earlier in the day on the sidelines of the summit that is being jointly hosted by India and the United States.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.

“Thank you for the warm welcome,” she tweeted. “I’m excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017.”

Trump was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the summit. She is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ as its theme.

As political and economic ties expand, India has become a major market for the United States, with two-way trade of about $115 billion last year. Military and strategic ties are also improving as China’s influence rises in Asia and beyond.

Modi will host a dinner for her later in the evening.