Journalist shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh

Naveen Gupta, a contributor for the leading Hindi daily Hindustan was shot dead in Kanpur’s Bilhaur.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2017 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
A journalist was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne persons in Kanpur’s Bilhaur on Thursday.

Naveen Gupta, is a contributor for the leading Hindi daily Hindustan. The killing has brought the focus back on the perilous conditions journalists in India work in.

India was ranked a lowly 136 among 180 countries in the latest world press freedom rankings released in April with the dismal performance blamed on “Modi’s nationalism” and growing “self-censorship” in the mainstream media.

