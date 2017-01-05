No union budget during assembly elections: Opposition parties tell poll panel

A clutch of opposition parties will meet the election commission on Thursday to complain about the proximity of the Union budget date and the commencement of assembly polls in five states, which are just three days apart.

More than six parties -- including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Janata Dal (United) -- will meet the poll panel at 11am to press for a deferment of either the poll dates or the budget date.

“Trinamool, Congress, SP, BSP, JDU, RJD & some other Oppn parties to meet Election Commission 11am. Subject : budget date too close to polls,” Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress tweeted.

The general budget will be presented on February 1 while polling in Goa and Punjab are slated for February 4.

An EC source told HT, “The government while announcing the budget cannot make any announcements that are specific to the poll-bound states. If there are new projects or allocation related to those states, those will have to be announced later.”

There are indications that the government is likely to raise the ceiling of exemption limit for income tax in the general budget, in a major sop for the salaried class. Recently, information and broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu said said, “The proposals on income tax, concessions and rebates will come in the budget.”

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday, however, defended the move and asked why parties were afraid of the budget when they claimed that the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 was an unpopular decision.

“These are the political parties which say demonetisation is unpopular. So, why they are afraid of the Budget,” Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi.

Experts believe the model code of conduct might have kicked in but the NDA government still retained a leeway to present pro-people sops in its upcoming general budget.

Former secretary general of Lok Sabha S Sreedharan told HT, “The budget is a constitutional compulsion. It is only a matter of morality and propriety whether they take the election commission’s permission before announcing the budget proposals.”

The presentation of budget in the middle of the polls has raised questions, the EC also revealed on Wednesday. The chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, “The commission has received one representation with regard to presentation of budget; we are examining it and will take call on it in due course.”

Former parliamentary affairs secretary Afzal Amanullah said, “The standard practice is that no such announcements should be made which may affect the poll results. And there can’t be any announcements specific to the poll-bound states.”

In 2012, the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee had presented his budget on March 16, after the polling was over for the states.