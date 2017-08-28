Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A policemen shot at by suspected militants succumbed to his injuries on Monday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town, officials said.

“ASI Abdul Rashid attained martyrdom.A great soul and a dedicated police officer.Heartfelt condolences.RIP,” tweeted the handle of deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range.

The attack on the cop came a day after eight security personnel and three militants were killed in a fidayeen attack in district police lines in Pulwama.