 Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Abdul Rashid, an assistant sub-inspector of police, was shot at from close range, police said.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 15:24 IST
Abhishek Saha
The assistant sub-inspector, Abdul Rashid, has been shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag.
The assistant sub-inspector, Abdul Rashid, has been shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag.(Representative photo)

A policemen shot at by suspected militants succumbed to his injuries on Monday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town, officials said.

“ASI Abdul Rashid attained martyrdom.A great soul and a dedicated police officer.Heartfelt condolences.RIP,” tweeted the handle of deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range.

The attack on the cop came a day after eight security personnel and three militants were killed in a fidayeen attack in district police lines in Pulwama.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you