Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Abdul Rashid, an assistant sub-inspector of police, was shot at from close range, police said.
A policemen shot at by suspected militants succumbed to his injuries on Monday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town, officials said.
“ASI Abdul Rashid attained martyrdom.A great soul and a dedicated police officer.Heartfelt condolences.RIP,” tweeted the handle of deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range.
The attack on the cop came a day after eight security personnel and three militants were killed in a fidayeen attack in district police lines in Pulwama.