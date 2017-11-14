Man rapes friend’s 5-year-old daughter in Mathura

A 49-year-old man allegedly raped the five-year-old daughter of his friend in a residential colony of the temple town of Mathura, 58 km from here, after a drinking binge Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

Superintendent of police Shravan Kumar Singh said the accused Rajendra had drinks at his friend’s house and raped the girl who was playing there.

He escaped when the girl shouted for help. The accused who is the father of three grown up children was later arrested by the police.

“A case has been registered by the girl’s mother at Govind Nagar police station of Mathura under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act,” the SP said.

The girl’s mother told the police that her husband was not in his senses as he was heavily drunk and she was inside the house when the accused targeted her daughter.

Singh said the accused has been sent to jail after being produced in a court on Tuesday. The alleged rapist has no permanent occupation.

“The victim has undergone medical examination. Further investigations are on in the case. Both the accused and father of victim were known to each other,” he said.

“The accused has denied allegations against him and has claimed that he was being framed,” Singh added.