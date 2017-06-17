Uttar Pradesh to go big on Deen Dayal Upadhyay centenary celebrations

The state government will spread the message of ‘antyodaya’ (uplift of weaker sections) and ‘ekatma manavad’ (integral humanism) propagated by BJP ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay to mark the leader’s birth centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the preparations for the celebrations at the national level.

As part of the celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, a specially-designed logo bearing the name of Pt Upadhyay will appear on all official communiqué of cabinet ministers and departments and on all government hoardings and banners at least for the next two-and-a-half months.

Fairs, exhibitions, contests like drawing, slogan and essay writing, debates and poem recitation as well as sport event will be organised till September 25 – the birth anniversary of Pt Upadhyay – to highlight his principles.

A committee of ministers, headed by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, is looking after the preparations and implementation of the initiative.

The district magistrates have been appointed as supervising officers and the chief development officers (CDOs) will be the nodal officers of these events.

The government has specified tasks for 16 departments including education, forest, civil aviation, tourism, technical education, energy and agriculture to make the event a success.

In a missive to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners and DMs, the government has instructed the bureaucrats to accord top priority to the events.

The directive issued on June 7 says a programme will be organised at Nagla Chandrabhan village in Mathura, the birthplace of Pt Upadhyay. The village is being developed as a tourist attraction and the tourism department has been asked to provide all facilities to visitors.

A three-day mela and exhibitions will also be organised in districts and development blocks where cultural events and puppet shows will be showcased.

The government has asked higher education department to organise debates, seminars, symposiums and competitions on ‘Antyodaya, Gramya Vikas Evam Ekatma Manavad’.

While the secondary education department will host competitions for children and take out ‘prabhat pheris’, its library wing will name all its extension counters after the great leader and hold outreach programmes through its 75 government district libraries to propagate his principles.

The basic education department will undertake literacy campaigns in 70 districts of the state (excluding Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Ghaziabad and Hapur) while the forest department will undertake special plantation drives of decorative and fruit trees all over the state. The culture department will hold painting workshops and contests, dance and music festivals and provide platform to folk art and traditional art forms like puppetry.

The government has already named Agra airport after Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay and has decided to rename Mughalsarai railway station after him.