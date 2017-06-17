Everything is over: Families of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convicts

Tears, anger and prayers – this is how the families of the six accused reacted to their conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

A designated TADA court held Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddique guilty and acquitted Abdul Qayyum Shaikh on Friday.

As the judge pronounced the verdict, there were muffled conversations in the courtroom. Policemen, including those of the rank of ACP and DCP, stood guard on the fourth floor of the building.

While Salem stood in the corner of the trial box trying to avoid eye contact, Dossa seemed restless and anxious. When one of the inspectors stopped him from meeting his family, he brushed off the officer and said, “Bhaag nahi jaunga [I will not run away].”

Members of the Dossa family broke down in the corridor. As he walked past them, two women and a child started to cry. Dossa did not stop to talk to them. He warned them against crying.

“Have faith in Allah,” one woman said to his son, to which he responded, “Sab kuch khatam ho gaya hai [everything is over].”

Families of victims, however, want strict punishment for the guilty. “Justice delayed is justice denied. We have suffered a lot till now. He [Abu Salem] must be hanged or given life imprisonment,” said Kirti Ajmera.

