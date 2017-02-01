IIT-JEE: Eligibility cut-offs for SC/ST students brought down to 65% from 70%

In a move to get more students from backward communities into premier engineering institutes, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has decided to lower the eligibility criteria for students from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes/Persons with Disabilities categories.

According to the new criteria, students from these categories need 65% in Class 12 exams, down from 70% last year. The eligibility cut-offs for other candidates stands at 75% in Class 12, or the top 20 percentile, whichever is higher.

JoSAA conducts joint admissions for more than 90 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and National Institutes of Information Technology (NIIT) across the country.

“Many heads of state boards said their top scorers are not even managing to score 75%, therefore the 20 percentile criteria had to be maintained. The score for SC/ST/PwD categories was brought down for similar reasons,” said a senior member from JoSAA 2017.

The first meeting for this year was conducted at IIT -Madras on January 29. Along with members of JoSAA and Joint Admission Board (JAB), the meeting was attended by 23 state education boards, officials from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur AND Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE). “It has been decided that all state boards will release their top 20 percentile cut-off marks by June 10 this year, added the official.

The seat allocation to the institutes will be jointly conducted between June-July 2017 by JoSAA 2017 with the help of National Informatics Center. “The meeting was specifically conducted to facilitate the declaration of top 20 percentile cut offs from various boards in time this year so as to conduct the admissions smoothly,” said another official. JoSAA will also soon be sending a brief format to all boards to provide the required cut offs in time.

Registrations for candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017 started on December 1 this year. In a circular in November, officials from the JAB had said that candidates need to have their Aadhaar cards in place to be eligible to take the exam henceforth.

Earlier this year, the MHRD made it clear that from 2017 onwards, Class 12 marks will not be a factor for determining the rankings in JEE for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses. The decision was taken by the ministry after a committee set up by the IIT Council submitted recommendations on changes to JEE pattern.

The JEE (Main) exam will be conducted across the country on April 2, 2017.

READ

Give cut-off for top 20 by June 10: JEE body to school boards