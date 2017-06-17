Kin of woman from Thane donate liver and kidneys to three patients

The family of a 76- year-old brain-dead woman from Thane on Thursday saved the lives of three patients who were diagnosed with end-stage diseases. This was the 25th cadaver donation in the city this year, according to data maintained by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee.

The woman, Nirmala Galgali , was declared brain-dead on June 5. The family donated her kidneys and liver to the three patients. Galgali was rushed to a nursing home in Thane on June 14. Doctors there referred her to a larger facility. She was later shifted to Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai.On June 15, she died of intracranial bleeding.

Doctors from the hospital counselled her family about organ donation. This is the second cadaver donation from the hospital.

The liver was transplanted into a 49- year-old man from Navi Mumbai and a kidney into a 50-year old man from Thane. Both were at Apollo Hospital in Mumbai. The other kidney was donated to a patient at PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim.

Dr Darius F Mirza of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said “The donor continues to be alive in these three individuals and we sincerely thank the family for donating her organs.”