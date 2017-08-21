Asia Cup hockey in Bangladesh; India, Pakistan in same group

Pakistan will get another chance to win a berth in next year’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha when they take part in the Asia Cup to be hosted in Dhaka from October 11-22. The winners of the Asia Cup will win a direct ticket to the World Cup. Pakistan have been clubbed in group A with India, Bangladesh and Japan in the eight-nation championship.

Bangladesh were awarded the Asia Cup by the Asian Hockey Federation on Monday. India will be the top ranked team in the 10th edition of the continental championship that will see South Korea defending their crown they won at home in 2013. The Koreans have been clubbed with Malaysia, China and Oman in pool B.

Introduced in 1982, the inaugural men’s Asia Cup was won by Pakistan. The green shirts, who are currently trying to find their old form in world hockey, also won the 1985 and 1989 editions.

World No. 6 India, Asia Cup champions in 2003 and 2007 will be top team in Dhaka. Korea, who won the Asia Cup in 1993, 1999, 2009 and 2013, are ranked 13 in the world while Pakistan are at 14. Malaysia are at No. 12 in the latest international hockey federation (FIH) rankings.

India start their Asia Cup hockey campaign against Japan on October 11. Pakistan play Bangladesh at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on the same day. India play Pakistan on October 15.

The tournament will be sponsored by Hero Motocorp.