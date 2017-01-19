Lalu leads Bihar political pack on twitter

Bihar politicians are not only using microblogging site Twitter to reach out to masses and take potshots against rivals, but making waves in terms of clocking number of followers.

Guess, who’s topping the chart in number of followers? It’s RJD chief Lalu Prasad who has already clocked 5.93 lakh followers on his official site with party’s social media managers are hoping to reach the six-lakh figure, in the next few weeks.

Prasad’s ally and chief minister Nitish Kumar has 5.28 lakh followers while RJD chief’s younger son and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is still below the one-lakh mark.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has a strong following too with 4.87 lakh loyal followers.

“It is just a matter of few weeks when RJD chief’s Twitter account will cross six lakh followers. That is no mean achievement and reflects how he is the one of the most followed politician in the country,” said Sanjay Yadav, who handles the Twitter account of Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Sanjay Yadav, an MBA with keen interest in politics, says the RJD chief’s erstwhile image as the one who had distaste for information technology (IT) for once quipping, “Yeh IT, YT kya hai”, has gone through a huge makeover.

“The RJD chief guides us in making a comment on various issues. One cannot discount that his tweets are weaved in words with his usual witticism and metaphors to stump opponents. That’s the reason Prasad has gained such a fan following in the digital world,” Sanjay Yadav said.

The assertion, however, is debatable as Prasad’s many tweets on issues like demonetisation and swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi have evoked angry reaction for its purported ‘harsh language’.

Political observers say the microblogging site has become a handy tool for the top politicians in Bihar to express their stand on various issues and also give vital information about governance as well as party activities.

Nitish Kumar usually takes to Twitter to share important government decisions. A month back he had posted his letter to the Prime Minister, expressing his reservation against disbanding of the Nalanda International University governing board.

On prohibition too, Kumar has made several tweets showing how he finds the micro networking social site a powerful medium of communication.

Opposition leaders also use the site on a daily basis to air views and attack the government. Needless to say, the war of words between BJP leader Sushil Modi and the RJD chief Prasad on Twitter has been quite regular.