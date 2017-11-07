Sikhs can now wear small kirpans on flights in Canada

Sikhs can now wear small kirpans on flights, as per the new Transport Canada rules. The decision of the Canadian authorities to amend the rule has been disclosed by the World Sikh Organisation of Canada (WSO).

According to this announcement, as of November 27, 2017, Transport Canada amended the list of prohibited items so as to allow blades of up to 6 cms in length on domestic and international flights in Canada, babushahi.com reports.

Earlier this year, WSO had reached out to Transport Canada encouraging the adoption of the international standard so that Sikhs wearing kirpans can be accommodated. The exemption does not, however, apply to any flights to the United States. Sikhs in the UK have already been permitted to fly with kirpans with blades of up to 6cm for some time, in accordance with European Union standards.

WSO President Mukhbir Singh said, “We welcome today’s announcement. We had shared our concerns with Transport Canada last spring with respect to the accommodation of small kirpans and remained in communication with them over this matter. By adopting the European Union standard on blade length, Sikh travellers in Canada will be able to wear kirpans with blades of up to 6cm in length. It is important to understand however, that the size requirements will be enforced strictly and Sikh travellers wishing to travel with their kirpan meets the size requirements.”