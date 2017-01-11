Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om needs thorough psychiatric evaluation: AIIMS

A report on the health of former Bigg Boss contestant Om ji Maharaj by an eight-member team of the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) had said that the self-styled godman needs “thorough psychiatric evaluation”.

The board formed in 2008 to conduct a thorough medal examination of Vinodanand Jha, popularly known as Om ji Maharaj, had said, “The board is of the unanimous opinion that the complainant/alleged victim needs thorough psychiatric evaluation before any future proceedings.”

In 2008, Om ji’s was accused by his brother Pramod of breaking the lock of his bicycle shop along with three men and stealing 11 bicycles, spare parts, sale deed of the house and some other documents.Pramod’s advocate Saroj Kumar Jha said the hospital had formed the team after Om ji alleged that the police had prepared an unfair Medico-Legal Case (MLC).

“After the case was filed, Om ji Maharaj alleged that he was beaten by his brother and filed a cross FIR. Thereafter, police prepared Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report with which he was not satisfied,” the advocate said. Om ji had registered his complained at various governmental bodies after which AIIMS conducted his health check up.

The report, a copy of which is with HT, says that Om ji had complained of loss of hearing, blurred vision after being beaten by his brother. However, the board found that some of the alleged injury was inconsistent with the time period in question. “Upon further inquiry, the complainant did not give any history of injury and it needs further investigation on part of concerned investigation officer,” the report reads. Repeated phone calls and messages to Om ji Maharaj for clarification went unanswered.

The former Bigg Boss contestant denied eye-check up four times despite saying earlier that he suffered from blurred vision. The report said that no apparent neurological cause was found to justify his complaints and his neurological complaints were disproportionate to the findings of the clinical examination and investigation. “No opinion could be given for his eye problems as he refused ophthalmological examination.” The report also said that “no opinion could be given on his gastroenterology complaints as he did not report for barium swallow and refused endoscopic examination.”