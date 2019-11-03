Aligarh rape-cum-murder: Cops send video for forensic test

agra

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:12 IST

The Aligarh police have received a video in which a girl who was raped and then set on fire, narrated her ordeal moments before her death.

The cops have sent it for forensic testing and also asked for call detail report of the accused named by the family in the case.

Station officer Chandaus, who is investigating the case, refused to divulge details about the video which was filmed at the victim’s house. It is believed that the video was made available by some media persons but police refused to confirm it.

To note, a woman had complained to police that her daughter was gang raped and then burnt to death on October 30. On her complaint, a case was registered in Chandaus police station against two accused named by her under Section 376D (Gang Rape) and 302 (murder).

The family had taken the victim to hospital but she was declared brought dead.

SP city, Aligarh, Abhishek said, “A woman had complained that her daughter was alone in the house on October 30. When she (mother) returned home she found two of the accused going out and her daughter burnt. On her complaint, a case has been registered against two accused named by her.”

“We have also received a video of the victim narrating the incident. It has been sent for forensic testing and call detail reports of the accused are being sought. Arrests would be made on the basis of evidence,” he said.

The accused Ajay and Manish, who are still to be arrested, are from the same village as the victim.

According to sources, there is enmity between the families of the victim and the accused.