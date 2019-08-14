Bodies of man, woman found hanging from tree

agra

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:47 IST

Bodies of a 20-year-old youth and a 19-year-old woman were found hanging from the same ‘saree’ tied to a tree on the outskirts of a village under Sadabad kotwali of Hathras district on Wednesday morning.

They both were reportedly in love with each other, but married to different partners a few months ago. A suicide note found with the man mentioned that they wanted to be cremated together, said police.

Both the deceased belonged to schedule caste and resided in the same village, but their families were not prepared for their marriage. The man and the woman got an opportunity to meet each other as the latter came to the village for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ while the former’s wife had gone to her parents’ house a couple of days back.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. None of the family members of leveled any allegations after being informed about the deaths. The post mortem report is awaited. The suicide note found from the man’s pocket reveals their wish to be cremated together,” said Siddharth Verma, ASP, Hathras.

“A blade was found on the spot and the wrists of both were bleeding, indicating that they had first tried to slit their nerves to commit suicide but went ahead and hanged themselves on the outskirts of Nagla Bhau village in Hathras,” stated Verma.

Villagers going to attend nature’s call were shocked to find the duo hanging from a tree.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 19:47 IST