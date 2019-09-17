Girl found hanging in school: Principal, warden booked

agra

KIN ALLEGE FOUL PLAY The girl’s family alleged attempt to rape in the complaint lodged with the police for the ‘murder’ of their daughter, said police

Students of Navodaya Vidyalay in Bhongaon town of Mainpuri on Tuesday staged a protest over the death of a Class 11 girl student whose body was found hanging in a room near the entrance gate of the residential school on Monday morning.

In a ‘suicide note’ found on the spot, the girl apparently mentioned about a ‘mistake’ committed three years ago when she was a student of Class 8 in the same school, said police.

On the complaint of the girl’s father, a case was registered against the principal, warden and a student of the school.

The post-mortem report cited ‘hanging’ as the cause of death. But the girl’s family alleged attempt to rape in the complaint lodged with the police for the ‘murder’ of their daughter, said police.

“The student’s father lodged a complaint and on the basis of it a case has been registered at Bhongaon police station under Sections 302 (murder) and 376/511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The principal of Navodaya Vidyalay, a warden and a student of Class 11 accused of taunting the girl have been named in the FIR,” informed additional superintendent of police (Mainpuri) Om Prakash Singh.

Singh said the post-mortem examination conducted by a panel of three doctors cited ‘hanging’ as the primary cause of the student’s death.

“We are open to all possibilities. The matter is being investigated keeping in mind the apprehensions raised by the complainant and justice will be done,” stated Singh.

However, the police had reservations over the injury marks, said to be present on the girl’s body. They believed that these were because of blood clotting. The ‘suicide note’ was also being investigated and fellow students of the deceased were being questioned.

Police sources said that the ‘mistake’ three years ago by the deceased refers to an incident when the girl was accused of ‘stealing a packet of ‘namkeen’ and having it.

“The girl was allegedly slapped by each student, as ‘punishment’ suggested by school authorities. But the memories of this incident did not fade away from her mind. In her ‘suicide note’, the girl mentioned that she was ‘taunted’ for every theft taking place in the school after that incident,” said a cop.

Family members complained that they came to know about their daughter’s death on Monday evening after a relative, who had gone to the district hospital to get medicine, informed them (about the girl’s body in the hospital). They said the school authorities informed them about the incident later.

“Initially, our prime concern was saving the girl’s life and thus missed out on informing the family members,” stated school authorities.

Mainpuri district magistrate PK Upadhyay and SSP Ajay Shankar Rai visited the school and assured action in the case.

