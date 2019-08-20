Shri Krishna Janamotsav in Mathura: Yogi likely to lay foundation of projects worth over ₹2 billion on the occasion

agra

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura, is being decked up for the three-day Shri Krishna Janamotsav that kick-starts here on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to spend two days here and take part in Janmashtami festivities on Saturday. He is also expected to lay foundation of projects worth ₹2.36 billion on the occasion, said officials.

Saragya Ram Mishra, district magistrate of Mathura, said, “Celebrating Janmashtami is not new to Mathura but this time, we will have elaborate and synchronised events. We will also be celebrating the culture and the heritage of Braj region during the festival.”

He said the twin religious towns of Mathura and Vrindavan were gearing up to greet not just devotees but also tourists interested in exploring the rich heritage of this ancient land.

“Various city crossings and ghats of Yamuna will be beautifully illuminated. The departments of culture and tourism have joined hands to make this occasion truly special. Artistes from different states will also be presenting dances, songs and other cultural performances during the Janmotsav,” said Mishra.

He said that in view of the huge inflow of devotees and tourists expected on the occasion, special arrangements were being made on the Ramlila Ground where the festival would be organised.

Padma Shri Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, veteran of Braj literature, welcomed the large-scale festivities and also suggested that the culture of Braj should be showcased in a manner befitting to the region.

“Krishna remains the soul of Braj heritage, culture and traditions. Its projection should not be confined to two or three days. Besides, the majority of visitors will be devotees for whom we must ensure smooth flow of traffic along side the cultural extravaganza. Balance is essential, so that the tourists coming here to view the aesthetic aspect of the festivities don’t go unnoticed in the sea of devotees reaching Mathura for Janmashtami,” said Bhatia.

Officials said that although they had not received a formal programme regarding the chief minister’s visit, they were optimistic that he would take out time for the celebrations.

“The CM had turned up here earlier for the ‘Lathmaar Holi’ of Barsana. He had also given the idea to illuminate the ghats of Yamuna and the city crossings during Janmashtami festivities,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, residents of Mathura have also started preparations for the upcoming celebration. The markets, showcasing beautiful idols of Lord Krishna, are already getting thronged by devotees and festive shoppers.

