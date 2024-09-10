Haryana elections: Why Vinesh Phogat took her fight to the political mat

The electoral debut of three-time Commonwealth Games gold-winning grappler, Vinesh Phogat, 30, is expected to give a fillip to the Congress campaign for the 2024 assembly elections in Haryana.

Phogat got within striking distance of winning Olympic gold or silver at the Paris Olympics before being disqualified because she was overweight by 100 grams in the 50-kilogram weight category she was competing.

She along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were at the forefront of a sit-in in the national capital seeking action against the then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of athletes.

The doughty wrestler who comes from Balali village of Dadri district in Haryana carries a legacy of renowned grapplers ushered in by her cousins, Geeta and Babita Phogat, both Commonwealth Games gold winners, and mentored by her uncle, Mahavir Phogat.

Sports journalist Saurabh Duggal said Vinesh taking a plunge in politics will have a far-reaching political impact in the rural heartland of Haryana. “Wrestling enjoys a distinct place in the cultural milieu of Haryana. The sport has been a part and parcel of the state’s culture since the time of the united Punjab. People have showered winning wrestlers with affection and rewards since the times of Commonwealth Games gold-winning grapplers Lila Ram (1958) and Udey Chand (1970). Vinesh is a young sports icon and her joining politics will have a tremendous impact on rural youngsters,’’ he said.

Duggal said that the farmers’ protest, the protest by wrestlers and her disqualification in Paris combined to make her a public figure who evoked intense emotions among the youth and women. “She has gradually become the face of anti-BJP protest. Youngsters and women see her as someone who fights against exploitation. Women in particular feel emotive about her fight against gender disparity,’’ he said.

A former sports administrator in the Haryana government endorsed the view. “The young generation will get mobilised in favour of the Congress. Areas of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Bhiwani and Jind, which are known for the dominance of Jats will certainly be impacted. Her (sports) glory would have been short-lived. So, it was the right decision for her to test electoral waters,’’ he said.

Vinesh’s decision to join politics is not surprising, given the backdrop of the widely covered protest by the wrestlers, said Ashutosh Kumar, a political scientist at Panjab University, who is also doubtful whether it would create a buzz for the Congress party. “Rather Vinesh joining politics would be viewed as a natural progression as it was always on the cards due to the wrestlers being pitted against a powerful BJP politician,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that she, of course, has a fair chance of winning because of her iconic image and also because, Julana, the assembly constituency from where she has been fielded, is her husband, Somvir Rathee’s, native village.

A public servant who has worked in the state sports department agreed, saying that the entry of the two wrestlers would not have much of an implication on the electoral or political scenario. “Haryana’s voting behaviour is not personality-oriented. It is rather interest-based politics where people expect politicians to fulfil their personal ambitions or aspirations. In a way, the relationship between the politicians and the voters is transactional,’’ the official said.

Sports administrators believe that sportspersons do not necessarily make good administrators. “Look what happened to Sandeep Singh, the former India hockey captain who won on a BJP ticket in the 2019 assembly elections and was appointed as sports minister in ML Khattar government. He had no clue how to run sports in Haryana. That serves as a reminder about their efficacy in the new role, something which supporters of Vinesh would also fancy in case she wins and Congress forms government in the state,’’ said another sports department official who asked not to be named.

Vinesh, however, has created a public persona of a fighter for herself; someone who is willing to fight for her rights. Former editor with BBC World Service, Atul Sangar said that by entering electoral akhara Vinesh and Bajrang have inspired players to stand up for their rights and take things to a logical conclusion - participate as lawmakers.

“It is any day preferable to have our national heroes contest and join legislature and parliament then have those seats handed over to them as largesse, for which the payment is being 'yes men.' Society and legislatures will be enriched if professionals of integrity enter politics rather than power brokers, as has largely been the case so far,’’ Sangar said.

Sangar added that Vinesh and Bajrang, who along with their associates waged a battle for justice for several months, will become trailblazers for others. “They showed grit, determination and endurance while battling a powerful ruling party MP who was also ruling their professional destiny while heading the wrestling federation. Not only did the national heroes not get an immediate hearing and a sympathetic ear over their allegations, their protest on the roads and pushing and shoving by police showed the disconnect and apathy of ruling elites with ordinary masses,” he said.