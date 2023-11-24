close_game
close_game
News / Analysis / Number Theory: Economic diversity and its role in Rajasthan polls

Number Theory: Economic diversity and its role in Rajasthan polls

ByAbhishek Jha
Nov 24, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Campaigning for the Rajasthan elections scheduled for November 25 has ended

Campaigning for the Rajasthan elections scheduled for November 25 has ended. In their manifestos released in the last week of the campaign, the two main parties in the contest – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – catered to a wide range of economic groups. While promising something for a large share of voters such as welfare benefits is common in elections, some promises to different economic groups in Rajasthan are quite unique. For example, the Congress has promised interest-free loans to small traders. The BJP’s manifesto promises timebound completion of six special economic zones and speeding up the establishment of 13 industrial corridors. This appears strange for a state where agriculture’s share in GVA is third highest among India’s 21 biggest states by GDP or population. This is where Rajasthan’s economic diversity comes into play. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

HT Image
HT Image
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out