analysis

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:07 IST

On the opening day of the winter session, Rajya Sabha marshals were seen in a new uniform — blue, with shoulder insignia and peak caps among other additions — which resembled that of the armed forces. Amid criticism from former army officers and politicians, Rajya Sabha chairman, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, promptly, to his credit, took note of the sentiment and said the uniform would be reviewed.

I was the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha from 2012 to 2017. When the news of the new uniform emerged, its specifics notwithstanding, I was not surprised. The demand for change of uniform by the marshals had been voiced by some, particularly regarding the headgear. Many felt the headgear was cumbersome to maintain, colonial in spirit, and was associated with the lower echelons of a subordinate bureaucracy of the past. Some state assemblies have already made changes to their uniforms, to resemble the police. This was done to equate the nature of the work of the police with the marshal who handled tumultuous assembly sessions.

The issue is not just of a military uniform, but something far deeper. I say this with hindsight. It is the desire to equate marshals with the dignity and authority that the army and police uniforms demand.

The role of the Parliament security service in general, and that of the marshals in particular, needs to be understood. While marshals are the eyes and ears of the chairpersons in their respective Houses when sessions are in progress, the parliamentary service covers a wider ambit. They guide and assist the Members of Parliament (MPs) within the precincts of Parliament at all times.

It must be mentioned that the overall safety of the Parliament is the responsibility of government. And within the building, the Parliamentary security service is responsible for the safety and security of the MPs and of the building itself. It requires close coordination among the Parliament secretariats of the two Houses, the ministry of home affairs, and the Delhi police.

The genesis of this issue goes back to the creation of this service to “watch and ward”. Over the years, as threat perceptions rose, the presence of the police increased. The attack on Parliament in 2001 was a turning point, after which central police forces were deployed to guard the Parliament.

Over time, the demand for the “watch and ward” unit to be treated as a security service with a specific profile and duties vis-à-vis the uniformed police (which were also now present in Parliament) grew. This led to the inception of the Parliamentary security service, which until then was the “watch and ward” unit. However, for smoother coordination and efficiency, the heads of this service in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were appointed from the police on deputation. And this issue is periodically placed before cadre reviews.

The new uniform, which drew focus last week, emanated from the desire of these officers to seek recognition on par with the uniformed services for their discharge of duties (which are not necessarily alike). What baffled people most was the headgear akin to the military (and not even the police). Something seemed amiss. Was it simply ignorance about military uniform or did it have more to do with the sanctity of a peak cap?

Marshals, unlike army personnel, are not expected to salute or parade. The correct salutations for the security staff was to say Jai Hind when greeting seniors, and they felt proud doing so even without the headgear. Marshals don’t even salute in Parliament, but greet with folded hands or stand in attention. So, why the peak caps?

This issue reminded me of a meeting at the threshold of 40 years of independence. While suggestions for the celebrations were being given, one was to revise the direction of the march past on Republic Day from India Gate to Raisina Hill. It was then that a senior official from the defence ministry pointed out that the saluting dais would then be on the right side of Vijay Chowk, and the heavy armour tanks would then point towards Parliament for the salute. This was deemed inappropriate and was rejected.

What is optically not acceptable outside should not be so within Parliament. It sends the wrong signal to the public.

It also must be realised that the uniform of the armed forces is held in high esteem. It represents the honour, discipline, dignity and trust that people have in the forces. This isn’t in India alone, but is a global truth. When it is denigrated or misused, it causes deep hurt. The views of General VP Malik, who was critical of the new uniform, must be heard, understood and respected. This holds true for the public and the armed personnel, so much so that even wearing parts of their mess attire as headgear on talk shows and other civilian occasions isn’t right. These are badges of honour, and are worn for national occasions with their medals proudly displayed. It is through disrespecting the uniform that other such problems will repeat themselves. This aberration must be corrected without delay.

Change the uniform by all means, and even remove the headgear. But respect the Parliament and its stature, while, at the same time, respecting the armed forces, and their distinct space.

Shumsher K Sheriff was secretary general, Rajya Sabha and has served two vice presidents and the president of India

The views expressed are personal