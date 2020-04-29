AIMIM chief shares details of 32 coronavirus cured patients willing to donate plasma

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 05:57 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rao sharing details of 32 Covid-19 recovered patients who are willing to donate plasma.

In his letter to the minister, Owaisi wrote: “I am attaching herewith the names of 32 recovered patients who are willing to donate their plasma and contribute in helping patients who are currently affected by Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that currently there are no approved, definitive therapies for Covid-19 .

“Currently, there are no approved, definitive therapies for #COVID19. Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy. @US_FDA has also viewed it as an experimental therapy (IND),” ICMR tweeted.

Cautioning about the risks of using plasma therapy, ICMR further tweeted: “#COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury.”

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana is 1004, of which 321 have recovered/migrated and 26 deaths have been reported.