Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh to allow liquor sale from today but with 'prohibition tax'

Andhra Pradesh to allow liquor sale from today but with ‘prohibition tax’

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary held a press meet on Sunday and made certain announcements regarding the operation of liquor shops in the State from 11 am to 7 pm from Monday.

andhra-pradesh Updated: May 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Vijayawada
Beers and other alcoholic drinks sit on display in a refrigerator.(Bloomberg)
         

The liquor shops are all set to open in Andhra Pradesh from Monday but a prohibition tax will be imposed to discourage people from consuming, said Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“We are taking the measure to open liquor shops in the State for revenue consideration but the government is concerned about the bad effects of alcohol consumption. Our Chief Minister is very much concerned about the evil effects of consumption so we are imposing prohibition tax on that, the amount will be decided soon,” said Bhargava.

“Government of Andhra Pradesh is already committed to eradicating alcohol in the long term. All standalone shops will be opened from tomorrow, outside the containment zone. No shop in the malls will be allowed to operate. About 3,500 shops will be opened in the State,” he added.

Bhargava added that the liquor shops should strictly adhere to certain guidelines including maintaining social distancing. Only five persons will be allowed at a shop at one point of time. If the number of customers increases, the shops will be closed temporarily.

He continued saying that industries in places outside the containment zones in urban areas and industries in rural areas are being given permissions to operate as well.

