Four killed after wall of wedding hall collapses on them in Hyderabad

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:33 IST

Four people, including a woman, were killed and another person was injured when a wall collapsed on them at a function hall in Golnaka area of Amberpet in Hyderabad where a marriage was being held on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at Pearl Garden function hall around 2 pm when the wedding guests were going towards the adjacent dining hall for lunch, minutes after the bride and groom tied the nuptial knots. The wall, which was right behind the dais of the function hall, collapsed with a loud sound and the rubble fell on the other side of the stage.

“Five persons, including a woman, were caught under the debris. The police from Amberpet police station rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. We shifted the injured to Osmania General Hospital,” East Zone deputy commissioner of police M Ramesh Reddy said.

Of the five, one person was declared brought dead and three others died while undergoing treatment. The deceased was identified as Sohail (30), Krishna (60), Vijayalakshmi (60) and Suresh (35).

Another person Mohammad Majid, who also received serious injuries, is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Around 10 motorcycles and two autorickshaws that were parked along the wall were also damaged.

Ramesh Reddy said the marriage hall was recently renovated with the owner constructing a new wall to create a space for parking. “It was the first function being held after the hall was reopened after renovation. We shall take action against the function hall owner for his negligence in ensuring quality construction,” he said.

The police registered a case under Section 304 A (negligence causing death) of the Indian Penal Code against the hall owner, Md Nawaz, who is said to be absconding.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced ex gratia of Rs 2.50 lakh to the families of those killed in the wall collapse. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin visited the families of the victims at the hospital.