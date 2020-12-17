Celebrating the true essence of Indian craftsmanship, Taneira commemorates its anniversary

art-and-culture

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:04 IST

Taneira, the handcrafted and hand-woven textile brand from the house of Tata is celebrating its fourth year anniversary. In a short span of time, the brand has made a significant mark in the ethnic-wear category and received enduring support from customers across the country. Taneira has continuously strived to address the evolving needs of progressive Indian women.

The business commenced with the launch of sarees and expanded to festive & bridal lehengas, dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, stoles, dupattas and the ready-to-wear segment in a short span.

The youngest brand from Titan Company Ltd. started with pilot activities and has grown to successfully operate 14 stores nationally. With stores across the prominent metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, the brand aims to bring the best of India under one roof with diverse textiles and craftsmanship from over 65 regions across the country.

Taneira is also one of the few textile brands commissioned by the Government of India to exclusively work on Khadi. So far, the brand has served its discerning customers with over 98,000 fine handcrafted & handwoven sarees which encapsulates the majority of over 1.35 lacs women’s ethnic-wear products sold.

Since inception, Taneira has been working with an extensive network of weavers, aggregators, Co-operative societies, NGOs and designers to create differentiated products for the customers. In four years, the brand has grown from working with 35 vendors to a big community of over 330 vendors from across the country with 4 to 10 weavers each. The brand has adopted a couple of clusters in certain key weaving regions of the country. While working with the weavers, the team consciously ensures and enables fair trade practice and on-time payments.

The brand works with the belief that ‘handcraft must bring out the best of what human hands can do’ and hence they have invested in a robust quality control process. The design team takes the weavers through various processes like dyeing process for colour fastness, recommend use of specific yarns, help enhance their finishes and quality, help them apply for GST; apply for labels, to name a few.

Speaking on this monumental occasion, Ms. Rajeshwari Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, Taneira said, “As a brand, we are happy to have gained such loyal fans country wide in a short period of time. Since inception, our aim has been to reach out to every customer across the length & breadth of the country who is a keen seeker for quality handcrafted products. We were able to achieve this through the trunk show format in Tier II & Tier III cities and the launch of stores across the metro cities. We are glad that the brand has been able to build relevance in the category and provide pure, authentic & differentiated products to over 40,000 customers. We are committed to deliver our customers with exceptional quality handcrafted products that truly reflect different facets of beauty, craft and consciousness. We hope to continuously evolve and grow to cater to the needs of our customers.”

On this special occasion, the brand is offering a discount of up to 30% to their customers on selected products starting 18th December 2020 onwards. The products on offer include Sarees, Lehengas, Kurta sets, stoles & dupattas, and blouses.

About Taneira

Derived from the word ‘tan’ meaning body and ‘Eira’, the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning ‘Earth’ in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira - the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings and special occasions.

The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble. Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter