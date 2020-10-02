e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Gandhi is the inspiration for this cop’s canvas

Gandhi is the inspiration for this cop’s canvas

IPS officer Rajinder Kumar Vij shares that he tries to steal time for his passion of sketching, and how he’s inspired by the Mahatma.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:47 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
RK Vij confesses he’s deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence.
RK Vij confesses he’s deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence.(Photos: Twitter/ipsvijrk)
         

“Gandhiji is a role model for me,” says top cop Rajinder Kumar Vij, whose sketch of Mahatma Gandhi is garnering all the praises online on social media. One Twitter user even wrote: “Multitalented officer”.

Another artwork by IPS officer RK Vij.
Another artwork by IPS officer RK Vij.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we got talking with Vij, special DGP, Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters, Raipur, who shares, “This wasn’t the first time I made Gandhiji’s sketch in April 2009. The very first time I sketched the Mahatma was as an engineering student in Kurukshetra, in the 1980s.”

He goes on to add, “Now, I try to steal some time for my passion and each time is blissful.”

Vij also confesses that he’s deeply influenced by Gandhi’s “principles of truth and non-violence”. He adds, “Mahatma Gandhi believed that crime is a social disease, and therefore criminals required suitable reformative treatment, and not punishment. He wanted the Police to be replaced with peace volunteers. But he realised that this wasn’t possible till the masses understood and lived the creed of non-violence. He also exhorted that the Police must be like friends to the public,” he says.

Author tweets @Nainaarora

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In