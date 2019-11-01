Joint show by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat to debut in China

art-and-culture

Nov 01, 2019



There are few artists who become true legends, and fewer legends who forge legendary friendships. Immortalised in art history is the pairing between two of the late 20th century’s greatest and most influential artists, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Lasting for six years from 1982 until Warhol’s death in 1987, the deep friendship was mutually inspiring for the two artists, whose highly distinctive oeuvres have each become eternally emblazoned within the highest echelons of fine art.

Compelling works by these art masters will feature in their first joint exhibition in Shanghai on November 8 and later travel to Hong Kong.

The specially curated selection of works will capture the dynamic magic of 1980s New York, juxtaposing Warhol’s polished pop aesthetic against Basquiat’s singular raw expressionism.

“The friendship between Warhol and Basquiat has fascinated the art world for decades. To be able to showcase works by these two legendary artists side by side for the first time in China is...a reflection of a market that is increasingly sophisticated in its tastes for blue-chip Western artists,” Yuki Terase, Sotheby’s Head of Contemporary Art - Asia, said in a statement.

The selling exhibition will debut in Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month from November 8-10, and then travel to Sotheby’s Hong Kong Gallery from November 16-23.





