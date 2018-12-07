Swing, blues, fusion: All that jazz will be at this fest in Delhi

If you are a lover of jazz or want to acquaint yourself with the genre, then head to Giants of Jazz, an ongoing music festival. In its fourth edition, this event has artists and bands from across the world. The performances at the 10-day-long festival will include artists from France, Belgium, and the UK.

Award-winning British punk jazz group Worldservice Project mesmerised the audience on Wednesday. Dave Morecroft from the group says, “We have performed in Delhi before as well, and had received a great response. It was an amazing experience to play for an audience that listens. We have seen a lot of young people in our shows. They are enthusiastic and open to jazz and experimental music, which is refreshing.”

Catch it live What: Giants of Jazz

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave (Opp Deer Park), New Delhi

On till: Dec 8

Timings: 9pm to 12pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park on Yellow Line

This is indeed an interesting time to get hooked to jazz, says the festival organiser, Arjun Sagar Gupta. “The current jazz scene in India is growing among the young enthusiasts and experimental musicians. However, the performances so far have been very scattered and poorly produced. This festival is a concentrated effort to create awareness for the genre. For someone who doesn’t necessarily listen to jazz, this is the opportunity to start your journey into the world of jazz,” says Gupta.

Max Clouth from Max Clouth Clan — popular for his albums Return Flight and Guitar — is back this year. He says, “We are playing music from our latest release, Kamaloka, on the concluding day of the festival. We love performing in Delhi. The best part is that the audience here understands and respects the music. It seems that they are really into jazz.”

