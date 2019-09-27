Theatre needs relatable content, says Darsheel Safary

art-and-culture

Actor Darsheel Safary became a household name after he made his film debut with the leading role of a student with dyslexia in Aamir Khan’s directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par (2007).

Lately though, Darsheel, has been trying to find a foothold in theatre acting. Talking about his love for the stage, he says, being on stage is not easy at all. “There is no way to define acting, and that is why it is not easy. There is no proper technique. It will always be a learning process,” he says.

In the past year and a half, Darsheel has been travelling to different places in India for his play, Two Adorable Losers, where he plays the role of a psychology student who is weak in statistics. He says, “It has been a whole different experience — to see people get attached to our play is so fulfilling. We have taken this play to Kerala and all the way to Assam as well.” This entire experience of travelling to different parts of the country for his play, Darsheel says, has made him very “emotional”. “I am attached to everything that I do, and it has improved me as an actor,” he adds.

Besides Two Adorable Losers, Darsheel is also part of another play called Kaise Karenge, by the same theatre company, Out of the Box Production.

According to the 22-year-old actor, it doesn’t matter whether if it is a film or a play. He says, “I just want to be part of a good story. My job is to make people believe in the characters I portray. So, I have got to explore more.” When asked about what could be done to make theatre reach out to more people and especially the youth, he says, the best way to make it more accessible is by making “relatable content”.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:21 IST