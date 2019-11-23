e-paper
Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction

Marvel Comics No. 1 features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 23, 2019 07:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction.
Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction.(Marvel/Instagram)
         

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday.

Marvel Comics No. 1 features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Decades later, Marvel debuted Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes that have headlined recent blockbuster movies.

ALSO READ: A tribute to Marvel Comics’ history and what’s next for the superhero universe

The item was originally purchased at a newsstand by a Pennsylvania mailman. The book’s condition was rated as 9.4 on a scale of 1 to 10, the auctioneer said.

The sale was part of a four-day auction of vintage comic books and comic art.

The previous record-holder for a Marvel Comics book was a 1962 issue featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man, which sold for $1.1 million in 2011.

A handful of other comic books have topped the $1 million price tag. In 2014, a Superman comic was purchased for $3.2 million on eBay.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

