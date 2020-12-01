e-paper
‘Artistic expression that one craves for gets it in UP’

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:11 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Divyenndu was recently in Lucknow
Actor Divyenndu was recently in Lucknow(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)
         

Basking in success of ‘Mirzapur’, actor Divyenndu says Uttar Pradesh has played a significant role in his phenomenal success.

“I’m much indebted to UP as it has always proved to be very favourable and lucky for me. More than anything, artistic expression that one craves for gets it here. Not just in terms of roles, it has given a lot in terms of popularity, love and respect from the people,” said ‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

Besides, both seasons of ‘Mirzapur’, he shot for ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Kanpuriye’ recently released ‘Bicchoo ka Khel’ and yet to release ‘Brahmastra’ along with ‘Assi Nabbey Pure Sau’.

“As I hail from Delhi, I had to work hard to play characters from UP. In ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Kanpuriye’ or ‘Toilet…’ they belonged to a particular region but then you need to make your accent and body language believable without extra effort. For that, you have to train more, work hard and research well.”

On use of excessive expletives in his dialogues, he justifies. “If I talk about Delhi and surrounding region the language is a bit harsh but here even use of abuses is very lyrical. Besides, we just maintained the flavour and kept a universal language so that people can understand it all over. Also, bringing different flavours from the place makes it all the more special.” Divyenndu has shot for film ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’. “It will be a theatrical release. Besides, I am starting with some very interesting projects soon,” he shared.

Talking about his journey he says, “Unlike others my struggle started after I became successful. ‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ gave me instant recognition and reward then ‘Chasme Badoor’ became a bigger hit. Then the challenge was to break the cute-boy image. To break the image, I had to say no to many powerful projects and good money. As an artiste, I’m all raring to do more,” he said.

