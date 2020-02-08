AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:55 IST

As all exit polls for Delhi assembly elections point to only one outcome- a thumping win for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a prominent leader of the ruling party has spelled out what he thinks are its two possible implications.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA and spokesperson, who is contesting against BJP’s Shikha Roy and Congress’ Sukhbir Singh Pawar from the Greater Kailash seat, said the outcome of the exit poll was likely to result in the “exit” of rival party the BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.

“The exit poll has two meanings. One, it is exit poll for Delhi elections 2020 and the other is that it is an exit poll for Manoj Tiwari,” Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bharadwaj’s comments came soon after the BJP leader dismissed exit poll projections and suggested the BJP could surprise all with its showing on the counting day, February 11.

“Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats,” Tiwari said.

Five exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for Aam Aadmi Party which fought a fierce election campaign battle with the BJP while banking on Kejriwal government’s achievements during the past five years to take it through.

While Tiwari refused to accept the exit poll estimates, Bharadwaj said it meant the end of the road for Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief.

“He will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief and he knows this very well,” Bharadwaj added.

Five exit polls, Times Now- IPSOS, REPUBLIC-Jan Ki Baat, NewsX POLSTRAT, ABP-C Voter and India Today- AXIS have projected between 44 and 68 seats for AAP and 2-26 seats for the BJP. All five don’t see the Congress crossing the tally of five seats.