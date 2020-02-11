e-paper
‘Already had the cake’: Arvind Kejriwal on double celebrations

The AAP leader, all poised to return as Delhi’s chief minister for the third time, said during his speech to mark the huge win that it was also his wife Sunita Kejriwal’s birthday.

Feb 11, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party workers during a media address at AAP's office at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi. (Photo: Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
         

For Arvind Kejriwal, Tuesday marked a day of double celebration as Election Commission data showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead or winning in 63 of the 70 assembly seats

The AAP leader, all poised to return as Delhi’s chief minister for the third time, said during his speech to mark the huge win that it was also his wife Sunita Kejriwal’s birthday.

On the stage with Sunita, daughter Harshita and son Pulkit, Arvind Kejriwal also acknowledged his family hard work and support during the bitter election campaign for the Delhi assembly elections.

“It’s my wife’s birthday today. I have eaten the cake already. I will get some cake for you as well,” he said.

News agency ANI had tweeted photographs of Kejriwal and his wife greeting each other with cake and surrounded by their children and party workers and leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had campaigned extensively for her husband for the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

She had just like their daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, countered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “terrorist” barbs and other accusations.

“People are watching how allegations are being levelled on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to jhaadu. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard,” she had said, according to ANI.

Kejriwal also thanked Lord Hanuman for the AAP’s massive victory.

“It’s Tuesday, the day of Hanumanji. Hanumanji has showered Delhi with his blessings today. I also thank Hanuman-ji a lot,” the Delhi chief minister.

The AAP leader had come under attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his recitation of Hanuman Chalisa during the poll campaign. His visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place had also invited jibes from the opposition party.

