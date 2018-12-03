Assembly election 2018 LIVE updates: Telangana, Modi, KCR and Owaisi are one, tweets Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, and forging alliances, among others.

Elections in the two states are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, will be held on December 11.

The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Monday address rallies in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Telangana’s Hyderabad, whereas BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan to address public meetings in Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur.

For his campaign tour, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing public meetings in Telangana’s Gadwal and Tandur.

Rajnath Singh is also going to address three election meetings in Kumbhalgarh, Aspur and Jhalrapatan constituencies of Rajasthan today.

12:05 pm IST Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one: Rahul “Telangana, Modi, KCR and Owaisi are one”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi. TRS is the BJP's "B" team & KCR operates as Mr Modi's, Telangana Rubber Stamp.



Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's "C" team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote.



Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them! pic.twitter.com/yIt6vlC6Wh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2018





11:10 am IST Rajnath to address election meetings in Rajasthan Union home minister Rajnath Singh is going to address three election meetings in Kumbhalgarh, Aspur and Jhalrapatan constituencies of Rajasthan today.





10:55 am IST 119-Member Telangana assembly goes to polls on Dec 7 Elections in Telangana, a 119-member assembly will be held on December 7. The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.





10:50 am IST 200-member Rajasthan Assembly to go to polls on Dec 7 The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.





10:45 am IST Congress’ Rajasthan manifesto a fraud on people: BJP The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called the Congress’ election manifesto “a fraud on the people”, saying that the party’s governments in Karnataka and Punjab had similarly promised to waive farmers’ loan but “not a single penny has been waived”.





10:40 am IST Farmers’ crisis, job creation focus of Congress’s Rajasthan poll manifesto Loan waiver to farmers, free education to girls and women, unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 to educated youth and pension to elderly farmers are among the promises the Rajasthan Congress has made in its election manifesto released in Jaipur on Thursday.





10:35 am IST 59 SC, ST seats could sway Rajasthan poll outcome The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 50 out of the 59 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Rajasthan to return to power in the state in 2013. The Congress bagged 34 of the reserved seats in the 200-member assembly and went on to form the government in the state five years earlier. The SCs (17.8%) and the STs (13.5%) account for the Rajasthan’s 31.3% population and are key to who rules the state.





10:30 am IST Delivered results, it shouldn’t be a black mark: Vasundhara Raje As she carries out whirlwind tours across Rajasthan coming to the fag end of the election campaign, chief minister Vasundhara Raje says that there is no anti-incumbency and BJP will retain power based on the work done by the government in the last five years. Click here for full coverage of Rajasthan assembly elections





10:25 am IST Neither believe in, nor practise communal politics: Cong on its poll manifesto The Congress Tuesday said it neither believed in nor practised communal politics, but had only reflected the sentiments of the people of Telangana by incorporating promises towards a particular community in its manifesto for the poll-bound state.





10:20 am IST 1 lakh cows, farm loan waiver, free laptops main promises in BJP’s Telangana manifesto Farm loan waiver up to Rs two lakh, free laptops to degree students, regulation of liquor sale, free distribution of cows to one lakh people every year are some of the main promises in the BJP’s manifesto for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls. The manifesto, released Thursday by state BJP president K Laxman, also promised a legislation to prevent “forcible religious conversions” made by offering money and other inducements.





10:15 am IST KCR’s poll manifesto promises big sops for farmers, unemployment allowance Doubling the quantum of pensions being given to senior citizens below poverty line and differently-abled persons, payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, waiver of crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh and enhancement of financial assistance to farmers from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per year are some of the promises made in the manifesto of Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the next week’s assembly elections in the state.





10:10 am IST Stage set for high-voltage last lap as big guns hit campaign trail With only three days to go before electioneering ends for the December 7 Telangana polls, political parties are set to unleash their star campaigners for some high-octane campaigning.





10:05 am IST Congress national president Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Telangana For his campaign tour, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing public meetings in Telangana’s Gadwal and Tandur.





10:00 am IST As campaigning heats up, Amit Shah to hold rallies in Rajasthan BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan today to address public meetings in Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur.



