Telangana assembly elections 2018: KCR’s poll manifesto promises big sops for farmers, unemployment allowance

Doubling the quantum of pensions being given to senior citizens below poverty line and differently-abled persons, payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, waiver of crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh and enhancement of financial assistance to farmers from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per year are some of the promises made in the manifesto of Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the next week’s assembly elections in the state.

TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released the manifesto at a massive public rally held at Secunderabad parade grounds on Sunday evening, just three days ahead of the closure of the election campaign.

According to the manifesto, the old-age pensions would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 per month and that of the differently-abled from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,106. The age limit for the eligibility for old pensions will be reduced from 65 to 57 years.

The TRS declared that it would increase the retirement age of the government employees from 58 to 61. At the same time, it would increase the recruitment age limit for the unemployed by three more years. The unemployed youth will get a monthly payment of Rs 3,016 till they get a job.

The TRS promised that all the eligible families would be provided with double-bedroom houses, while those who have plot but no money to construct a house would be given financial assistance of Rs 5-6 lakh.

Notwithstanding the strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TRS reiterated its commitment to secure 12% reservation to minorities and also Schedule Tribes.

In his brief address, the Telangana chief minister explained how the state in general and Hyderabad in particular remained peaceful without any law and order issues. “The people of Hyderabad belonging to different communities and regions have been living in peaceful co-existence,” he said.

He lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for “trying to create a rift between Telanganites and Seemandhra people by whipping up regional passions”.

“What business does Naidu have in Telangana...? The Seemandhras in Telangana have been safe and secure in the TRS regime, but now, Naidu is talking about Telugu people’s unity,” he said.

He said it would be better if Naidu concentrated on Andhra Pradesh, where he could campaign for 175 seats. “The TDP is contesting in just 13 seats in Telangana. For these seats, he is poking his nose in the Telangana politics and making silly speeches,” he said.

The TRS chief also said that his party would win more than 100 of 119 seats.

“This I am saying confidently because of the feedback I have received and also my independent surveys indicates so. Tomorrow, somebody might come to you with fake surveys stating that the TRS graph is down. It is cooked up by Chandrababu Naidu. Don’t believe it,” he said

