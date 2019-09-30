e-paper
Azam Khan’s wife is SP candidate for Rampur assembly byelection

Samajwadi Party announced Dr Tanzeen Fatima, its Rajya Sabha member and wife of Rampur MP Azam Khan, as its Rampur candidate.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (left) with party president Akhilesh Yadav. The party has announced the candidature of Azam Khan’s wife for bypolls to Rampur assembly seat. (PTI File )
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared candidates for bypolls to six UP Assembly constituencies. With this, it has declared candidates on ten of the eleven seats that are going to polls on October 21. Akhilesh Yadav said the party will not field anyone from Iglas (Hathras) and support Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate on the seat.

SP announced Dr Tanzeen Fatima, its Rajya Sabha member and wife of Rampur MP Azam Khan, as its Rampur candidate. Sudhakar Singh will fight from Ghosi, Dr Nirbhay Singh Patel from Manikpur, Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Jaidpur, Subhash Rai from Jalalpur and Brajesh Verma Patel from Pratapgarh.

Earlier, it declared had ex-army officer Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantt seat, Samrat Vikas from Govindnagar, Kiran Bharati from Balah, and Chaudhary Indrasen from Gangoh.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 07:36 IST

