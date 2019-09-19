Bhagwan Dass Kabir Panthi, Nilokheri (SC) MLA

assembly-elections

Bhagwan Dass Kabir Panthi is the BJP MLA from Nilokheri (SC) constituency in Haryana.

Educational Qualification: Graduate

A small khadi worker, Kabir Panthi entered into electoral politics in 2009 and contested as independent candidate from Nilokheri unsuccessfully. In 2014, he joined BJP and won from reserved Nilokheri seat.

Assets (approx):

Total: ₹37.35 lakh

Moveable: ₹20.35 lakh

Immovable: ₹17 lakh

Constituency primer: Located on NH 44, the Nilokheri (reserved) assembly segment is famous for producing high quality Basmati rice. It was divided into two towns of Nilokheri and Taraori, besides rural areas. Nilokheri town is known for large number of people who migrated from Pakistan after partition. It is for the first time that the BJP won this seat, which was held by INLD or Congress in the past.

Electoral history:

2014: Kabir Panthi defeated INLD’s Mamu Ram by 23,875 votes.

2009: Mamu Ram of INLD defeated Meena Rani of Congress by 16,723 votes.

2005: Jai Singh Rana of Congress defeated Bakshish Singh of BJP by 12,394 votes.

How he performed:

The first-time MLA got big projects including state’s first horticulture university and Gurukul Kanya Mahavidalya in Anjathali. The polytechnic of Nilokheri and government hospital have been upgraded, while two girls’ colleges are being set up. He faced criticism for not aggressively persuading officials for people’s demands. Shifting of the grain market of Nilokheri and sub-division status were long pending demand which have remained unfulfilled. The residents of Taraori town also face problems of pollution caused due to rice.

MLA’s quote:All-round development of the assembly area without any discrimination was my sole objective. Our government brought several projects for Nilokheri and we have fulfilled all the pending demands of the people. In next term, pending projects will be completed.

By the way: Kabir Panthi is an ardent khadi activist.

