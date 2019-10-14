BJP’s Haryana manifesto focuses on farmers, women

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 02:51 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its election manifesto titled ‘Mhare Sapnon ka Hariyana’ (Haryana of my dreams) on Sunday, promising a slew of measures, including easy loans for farmers and members belonging to Scheduled Castes, free education for underprivileged girls and skill training to 25 lakh.

Releasing the 25-page manifesto, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Sankalp Patra, as the manifesto is called by the BJP, was more about yojana (plans) than mere ghoshna (announcements).

“Helping those sections of society who need it, are to be helped, but doling out freebies for votes is not a healthy trend,” Khattar said, apparently targeting the main Opposition Congress, which has promised to write off loans to farmers “within 24 hours” of coming to power.

“It is a pragmatic and a doable manifesto,” JP Nadda, working national president of the BJP, said during the event.

Interest-free loan

The party promised interest-free farm loan of up to ~3 lakh to farmers and to double their income by 2022. The manifesto adds that youngsters from scheduled castes would also get up to ~3 lakh loan for starting their own business, without a guarantor.

Fast track courts for crime against women

For women, the manifesto promises a pink bus service, the creation of working women hostel in cities, sanitary napkin vending machines at public places, self-defence training for schoolgirls and fast-track courts for trial of crimes against them.

Reiterating zero tolerance for corruption, the manifesto said a round-the-clock toll-free anti corruption call centre will be setup.

Hike in pension

The party also promised that monthly old-age pension will be hiked to ~ 3,000 from ~2,000. It also said that citizens having certificate of digital literacy and having annual income of less than ~1.8 lakh or land holdings of less than 5 acre will be given smart phones.

3 new ministries

The manifesto promised the creation of three new ministries – Youth Development and Self Employment for the welfare of youngsters, Antyodaya ministry for the welfare of economically poor, and a Foreign Liaison department to attract foreign investment.

On the manifesto, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said Khattar should first present his “report card” on the promises made during previous polls. “When they failed to fulfill the promises made earlier, then with what face are they making new promises,” she told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 02:51 IST