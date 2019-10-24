BJP set to storm Maharashtra, ahead in a close fight in Haryana

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:13 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Maharashtra, scoring its most spectacular victory yet, in alliance with the Shiv Sena, even as it is ahead in Haryana in what has turned out to be a surprisingly close contest.

Early leads indicate that at 10 am, the BJP was ahead in 106 out of Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats, while its ally, the Sena was ahead in 73 seats out of 90.

If the leads hold, and translate into a corresponding number of seats, the BJP would be thrilled with its performance in one of India’s most important political and economic bastions, Maharashtra. The campaign had seen a concerted effort by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and state chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who has emerged as a leader in his own right. The BJP appears to have expanded its geographical and social base — making substantial inroads in western Maharashtra and among the Maratha community. It also appears to have held on its own strongholds and traditional social constituencies.

While the BJP will not be able to make it to the halfway mark on its own and will need the Shiv Sena, its strike rate has been way more impressive than the Sena — which has now formally become the junior partner in the alliance.

If the leads hold, the results will also come as a major source of disappointment to both the Congress and the NCP, whose leader, the veteran Sharad Pawar put up a vigorous campaign while battling desertions and internal family feuds.

But the more surprising result appears to be taking shape in Haryana. While the BJP is ahead — and the final tally remains to be seen — the Congress, under its former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has put up a remarkable fight in short time. The party had been embroiled in internal factionalism and Hooda had only been given the charge of campaign in September. But a substantial degree of Jat consolidation behind the Congress, as well as underlying anti-incumbency may help it improve its 2014 tally of 15 seats considerably.

The outcome, if BJP-Sena win Maharashtra comfortably and BJP maintains its edge in Haryana, will show both the party’s continued dominance — but also the possible sources of challenges it may encounter when strong regional leaders, caste alliances and economic factors intersect as in the small northern state.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 10:10 IST