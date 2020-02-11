Burari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Burari Assembly seat. AAP Candidate Sanjeev Jha is contesting against RJD candidate Pramod Tyagi. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:20 IST
Burari is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 2,88,420 registered voters in 2015.
Sanjeev Jha is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Pramod Tyagi of Rashtriya Janta Dal. In 2015 elections. Sanjeev Jha had won the seat with a margin of 67,950 votes.
Candidates who have contested for Burari seats are:
Sanjeev Jha ---AAP
Shailendra Kumar ------- JD(U)
Pramod Tyagi ------ RJD
Manoj Rai -- OTHERS
Ganga Ram --- OTHERS
Anil Kumar Yadav --- OTHERS
Amarjeet Kumar ----OTHERS
Arvind Mishra -----OTHERS
Awdesh Verma ------OTHERS
Usha Gautam ------OTHERS
Krishna Mohan Jha ------- OTHERS
Gulab Singhal ----- OTHERS
Dinesh Kumar Mishra ----- OTHERS
Deepak Gupta ------- OTHERS
Dharam Veer ------- OTHERS
Pankaj Kumar Agrawal ------OTHERS
Monu ------ OTHERS
Ranjeet Singh -------- OTHERS
Ram Sushil Mishra -------- OTHERS
Shiv Narayan Singh ------ OTHERS
Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput---- IND
Shailendra Singh Parihar -----IND
