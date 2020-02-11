e-paper
Burari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Burari Assembly seat. AAP Candidate Sanjeev Jha is contesting against RJD candidate Pramod Tyagi. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Electoral officials inspect EVM and VVPAT machines at the Jija Bai Industrial Training Institute for Women distribution centre at Siri Fort, in New Delhi, India
Electoral officials inspect EVM and VVPAT machines at the Jija Bai Industrial Training Institute for Women distribution centre at Siri Fort, in New Delhi, India(HT File)
         

Burari is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 2,88,420 registered voters in 2015.

Sanjeev Jha is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Pramod Tyagi of Rashtriya Janta Dal. In 2015 elections. Sanjeev Jha had won the seat with a margin of 67,950 votes.

Candidates who have contested for Burari seats are:

Sanjeev Jha ---AAP

Shailendra Kumar ------- JD(U)

Pramod Tyagi ------ RJD

Manoj Rai -- OTHERS

Ganga Ram --- OTHERS

Anil Kumar Yadav --- OTHERS

Amarjeet Kumar ----OTHERS

Arvind Mishra -----OTHERS

Awdesh Verma ------OTHERS

Usha Gautam ------OTHERS

Krishna Mohan Jha ------- OTHERS

Gulab Singhal ----- OTHERS

Dinesh Kumar Mishra ----- OTHERS

Deepak Gupta ------- OTHERS

Dharam Veer ------- OTHERS

Pankaj Kumar Agrawal ------OTHERS

Monu ------ OTHERS

Ranjeet Singh -------- OTHERS

Ram Sushil Mishra -------- OTHERS

Shiv Narayan Singh ------ OTHERS

Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput---- IND

Shailendra Singh Parihar -----IND

