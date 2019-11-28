Counting of votes for West Bengal, Uttarakhand assembly by-polls being held today

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 08:55 IST

Counting of votes for bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal and the Pithoragarh assembly in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security , Election Commission officials said.

Voting for these by-elections was held on November 25.

Around 78 per cent of over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes in the by-polls to Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats where 18 candidates were in the fray.

BJP state vice-president and the party’s candidate in Karimpur, Jay Prakash Majumdar, was assaulted during polling in the constituency.

The Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the general elections as the sitting MLAs of the two seats Dilip Ghosh (BJP) and Mahua Moitra (TMC) had contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

The by-poll at Kaliaganj was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

Congress nominee Dhitashree Roy, supported by the CPI(M), is pitted against TMC’s Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar at Kaliaganj.

In Karimpur the CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is in the reckoning against Majumdar and the ruling TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy.

In Kharagpur Sadar the contestants are Prem Chandra Jha of BJP, Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC.