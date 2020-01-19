Delhi assembly election 2020: Arvind KejriwaI guarantees 24-hour power, piped water to Delhi

assembly-elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released his 10-point ‘Guarantee Card’ to bolster its campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

Kejriwal’s guarantee card mentions the work the party will do in the next five years after being re-elected.

At the top of the list of Kejriwal’s guarantees is that his government would provide 24 hours of electricity and up to 200 units of free electricity in the next five years.

“These are Kejriwal’s guarantees that for the next 5 years, we will get 24 hours of electricity and up to 200 units of free electricity. The Opposition says the free power supply is only till March 31. But it will remain for the next five years,” he said unveiling his guarantee card.

His government will also clean up the mess of high tension cables that crisscross many localities and take them underground.

Kejriwal also guaranteed that water pipelines in the city would be completed to take tap water to every house which will receive drinking water supply round the clock. 20000 litres free water a year will continue.

He also guaranteed good education for every child born in Delhi till graduation. The government will open new schools in areas where they are needed.

The AAP chief also guaranteed health for all. “There will be free health care for all. More Mohalla clinics and polyclinics will be set up,” he said

The guarantee card also includes surface transport, including bus, metro and last mile connectivity. He also guaranteed that free bus travel for women which began last year will continue for the next five years. Students will also be guaranteed free bus travel for the next five years.

The AAP will also fight pollution with a guarantee of planting two crore trees in Delhi and cleaning up the Yamuna river.

“I will make sure each one of you can take a dip in the Yamuna,’ Kehjriwal said.

Cleaning up Delhi is another guarantee which may take five years, he said.

The will also be Mohalla marshals for women’s safety.

Kejriwal also guaranteed roads, plumbing, water, sewers, Mohalla clinics and CCTV in unauthorized colonies.

The AAP leader also guaranteed home for slum dwellers near their current dwellings.

Kejriwal said the AAP’s manifesto will be declared in about 10 days. Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The AAP which was the first off the blocks to name candidate for all 70 candidates is hoping to return to power on the back of its performance. The party had won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015.