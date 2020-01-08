BJP to send out 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ seeking suggestions for Delhi polls manifesto

assembly-elections

Jan 08, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign, ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’, on Thursday, to seek suggestions for its manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. This is on the lines of the party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’, in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

In a two-week long exercise, starting Wednesday, BJP will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city. “We want people of Delhi to tell us what kind of development they want in Delhi in the next five years. Our party believes in “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” said a senior BJP leader in-charge of the campaign.

The party will send close to 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ all over Delhi for this exercise. The Raths will have LED screens and a suggestion box. The party will play videos of the achievements of the Modi government. “Our workers will also tell people about the key decisions our government has taken for the development and welfare of Delhi despite not being in power in the state,” said the leader.

During the general elections, the Delhi BJP had put up 150 suggestion boxes and organised over 350 field events in the city. The party had elicited over six lakh suggestions through letters, missed calls and social media. The party had deployed three raths. “This time there will be 50 Raths which will travel to all parts of Delhi,” said the BJP leader.

BJP leaders say that special focus will be on unauthorised colonies. After the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, the BJP hopes to make inroads in these colonies, which are considered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stronghold.

The party has prepared pamphlets explaining how the Centre’s decision will benefit the people living in these colonies. It carries details regarding the amount a house owner has to pay to get ownership rights. Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “The AAP is misleading people on the ownership issue. In these pamphlets we have simplified the calculations. For instance, a 45-50 sq.m plot in Mandavli will have to pay less than Rs 5,000 to get ownership rights. If there are four owners, then they will have to pay just Rs 1,250. We have to tell people about this benefit.”

Goel said that such pamphlets are being prepared for all 1,731 unauthorised colonies which will benefit from the Centre’s scheme. “Our workers will distribute these pamphlets. In addition to this, we are in the process of setting up over 1,500 help desks where our workers will assist people in filling up forms on the Delhi Development Authority’s website to apply for ownership rights,” said Goel.