Delhi Assembly election 2020: Here’s how Voter ID cards are verified

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:11 IST

The much-awaited Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8. Polling for the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha or Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase.

Counting of votes and results of the Delhi election 2020 will be announced on February 11.

The election will see a battle between three major parties – Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress – looking to form a new government in the national capital.

As many as 1.46 crore people will vote in the Delhi Assembly 2020 election. Polling will be held in 13,750 polling booths spread across 2,689 locations in Delhi.

Voter ID card is one of the valid documents with the help of which one can vote in Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Voter ID verification process

• Only those who are 18 years and above are eligible to cast their vote. Verify and authenticate voter ID by visiting on to National Voter’s Service Portal (nvsp.in), or logging on to the official website of the Election Commission of India, or ECI, - eci.nic.in.

• Those who will be voting for the first time or do not possess voter ID card will have to fill up Form-6 and submit it along with all the necessary documents, including a passport size photograph of the applicant, to the electoral office nearest to your official address in person. The applicant can also submit the Form-6 and documents online by visiting the official website of ECI and scan the documents and photograph.

• Anyone who wishes to change or correct details in their existing voter ID card should fill Form-8 and submit it with all the necessary documents and proofs.

• Once all the documents are submitted in the right format, the applicants will be given an acknowledgement number.

• In some days, a booth level officer will visit the address mentioned by the applicant in his/her application form. The officer will talk to the neighbours to verify the address and match all the other details mentioned by the applicant in his/her form.

• If the details specified in the form do not match, then the visiting officer will cancel the application of the person for voter ID card. In such a case, the applicant will have to again follow the entire process and submit all the correct documents.

• Once details are matched, then the verification will be complete and the applicant will receive his/her voter ID card in 2 to 3 weeks.